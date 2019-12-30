Taapsee Pannu's Mauritius Vacay Pics Will Make You Want To Go On One Too

Taapsee Pannu, who is usually very busy with her work, has decided to take a much-needed sabbatical this time as the holiday season is here. Taapsee is all set to ring in the New Year's as she has chosen the perfect spot for her vacation. The actress is seen chilling and having a good time in Mauritius. Taapsee is evidently enjoying her holidays to the fullest with her sister, Shagun and close friends.

Taapsee has shared many pictures on her social media handle and seems like she is spending a great time together. The pictures are very colourful and full of happiness and smiles. Taapsee’s Instagram story is all about her fun times and she is seen having a fun banter with her friends and her sister. As she posted a few pictures of her sister’s photography skills and where they are heading to and her friends still arriving for the trip. Check out a few pictures here.

Taapsee and Shagun Pannu's deep bond

Taapsee is mostly seen travelling with her sister and also keeps sharing photographs of each other. In an interview, Taapsee spoke about her bond with her sister and how close they were. In the interview when Shagun was asked what Taapsee’s most annoying habit was, she replied saying that Taapsee likes to kiss her on the cheeks all the time. She also said that she is more mature than Taapsee, who tends to be careless sometimes. When Taapsee was asked about her biggest weakness, she immediately replied that it would have to be her younger sister, who she doted on a lot. The two sisters are known to share a deep bond and are often seen spending time together.

