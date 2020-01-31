'Taare Zameen Par' To 'Tere Naam': Bollywood Movies That Will Make You Cry A River

As much as people love action and romantic films, many love the catharsis of emotions that tragedies brings along. Many Bollywood movies have the potential to touch our hearts and move us deeply. One will definitely shed a tear when watching these films. Amitabh Bachchan’s Anand released in 1970s is one such movie.

Throughout the decades, we have come across various movies in Bollywood that can melt even coldest of hearts. Though not a tragedy, Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par is one of them. So is Salman Khan's film Tere Naam. Let’s take a look at the Bollywood movies that will make you shed a tear.

Anand

Anand is the story of a cancer patient who lives his life to the fullest. Anand fills everyone's life with happiness, which inspires his doctor, Bhaskar, to write a book on his life. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna in lead roles. It is among the saddest Bollywood movies of all time.

Taare Zameen Par

This movie stars Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safari in the lead roles. The story revolves around Ishaan, a dyslexic boy who struggles in school. He then meets a teacher who turns his life around and helps him discover his potential.

Tere Naam

Although Salman Khan is popular for his action flicks, in this one he played the role of a person who struggles from various psychological issues. The story revolves around Radhe, who falls in love with a girl. A brutal happenstance in his life then renders him mentally unstable. It is one of the saddest movies of Salman Khan.

Neerja

Neerja is the story of a model and a flight attendant. The lead role is played by Sonam Kapoor. Neerja's story revolves around a plane hijack and how she selflessly defends everyone aboard. The story describes her bravery and gallantry.

Barfi

Barfi stars Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The movie is filled with several emotional moments. The main protagonist, Ranbir Kapoor, cannot speak. The film depicts how he deals with the various challenges that life poses.



