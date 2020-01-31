'Gilmore Girls' Season 2 "can Be Made," Says Showrunner

Gilmore Girls, which originally ended in 2007, left the fans with the hope of seeing Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s original ending. But it did not happen as the showrunners changed in the last season.

Eight years after the show got cancelled, it was brought back to life by Netflix in a form of a mini-series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. This series made the whole story come to a full circle by giving the viewers those final four words uttered by Rory (Alexis Bledel) to Lorelai (Lauren Graham). But the episode also had left an opening for a possible sequel, making the fans wonder whether there would be a second season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

It was reported that the show is still open to continue or get a reboot for another round. Here is all you should know about the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Season 2’s revival.

Read Also| American Rapper Offset Detained By LA Police At A Shopping Center For Carrying Firearms

Gilmore Girls to return with Season 2 of A Year In The Life?

After the show released in 2016, the showrunner of Gilmore Girls spoke to an entertainment magazine where she hinted at the revival of the series. During this talk, they expressed that they have done what they wanted from the show. Sherman-Palladino added that she has not been in talks with Warner and Netflix to make another season of Gilmore Girls. She added that she wanted to the season one a special event and that she has managed to do it.

Read Also| Jennifer Lopez accused Of Cultural Appropriation By Fans Over Her New T-shirt

Sherman-Palladino also spoke about a closed pitch for season 2, but it was reported that no one agreed to do it and wanted to complete the show in season 1. But all of this might change as Sherman-Palladino has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Studios for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

This raised a question of whether Gilmore Girls will get a season 2 or not. But the show makers were one step ahead. It was reported that the deal with Amazon has a clause that will allow the Palladinos to continue working on a potential Netflix revival.

Read Also | Sacha Baron Cohen Tells Mark Zuckerberg That History Will Judge Him Harshly For Facebook

In 2019, it all changed as when Palladino said that they have been planning to make a film if they get a chance to get the right story, the right format, and the right timing. It was also reported that the first films were not planned and this is the reason why fans had to wait for it for a long time.

Now all they need it’s the right format to bring the season back. It was also reported that they spoke about how it was a fortune that the 2007 film worked, but now they want to rely on fortune for the perfect moment to release the next Gilmore Girls.

Read Also| Zac Efron Is Rumoured To Be Dating Halston Sage; Here Is All You Should Know About Her

Image courtesy: Alexis Bledel Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.