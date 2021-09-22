Tabu, Mahesh Manjrekar To Reunite After 21 Years For Latter's Next Directorial 'White'?

Bollywood’s versatile actor Tabu who had teamed up with veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar for the first time in the Hindi – Marathi bilingual, Astitva, is set to reunite again with him for another. The film had also won a Nation Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. After 21 years, since the release, Pinkvilla reported that Tabu is discussing a probable reunion with Mahesh on his next directorial, White.

A source close to the development told the leading portal that the story is a powerful one that is centered around a widow. He further revealed that a lot of thought has gone into naming the film White which blends well with the premise of the film.

The source also revealed that Mahesh and Tabu have been discussing several aspects of the script over the last few weeks and if things materialize in the longer run, the film will mark their second collaboration after their National Award-Winning film. Mahesh is reportedly planning to take the film on floors around summer 2022.

The source, at last, added that Tabu is very excited to reunite with Mahesh, but dates and all other things need to fall in place for it to happen. Previously, Mahesh had undergone surgery after being diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer. Post the surgery at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, the ace filmmaker had returned home hail and hearty. According to PTI, Manjrekar was discharged after the surgery and is recuperating well.

Meanwhile, Mahesh is currently gearing up for the release of Antim. The film is the official remake of the Marathi hit, Mulshi Pattern. The first song was launched recently and the makers are still figuring out the exact release model of Antim. It is reportedly expected to be released in the next two months. On the other hand, Tabu is currently shooting for Anees Bazmee’s directorial horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. According to various media reports, Tabu is believed to be playing the role on the lines of Monjulika played by Vidya Balan in the first part.



