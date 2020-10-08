Tabu, Taapsee & Anushka Sharma Top McAfee’s ‘Most Dangerous Celebrity’ List In India; Read

As per McAfee’s Most Dangerous Celebrity list 2020, Bollywood actors Tabu, Taapsee Pannu and Anushka Sharma are among the top celebrities of India, who have the riskiest search results. The cybersecurity firm listed out the names of those celebrities, who have potentially malicious sites and viruses linked to their names online. The list was topped by soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tabu and other celebs in the list

Cristiano is followed by Tabu, as the actor grabbed the second position in the list, while Taapsee Pannu and Anushka Sharma stand in the 3rd and 4th positions respectively. Actor Sonakshi Sinha, too, has made it to 5th position in the list, while Sara Ali Khan has come 6th. Television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya comes in the 9th position, while Shah Rukh Khan grabbed the 10th place in the list.

In a statement, the vice president of engineering and managing director, McAfee India, Venkat Krishnapur said, “Unsuspecting users often look for free and pirated content such as major sports events, movies, TV shows along with images and leaked videos of their favourite celebs. Bad actors (cybercriminals) leverage consumers’ fascination with pop culture and drive unsuspecting fans to malicious websites that install malware on their devices, potentially putting personal information at risk”.

He continued “When consumers compromise on security in favour of convenience and freebies, they put their digital lives at risk. It is vital that fans stay vigilant, avoid suspicious links that promise free content and think twice before clicking”.

Tabu, Taapsee and Anushka- on the work front

Tabu was last seen in A Suitable Boy. Starring Tanya Maniktala, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Razv, Ishaan and Tabu in the leading roles, A Suitable Boy is a vast, panoramic tale, which charts the fortunes of four large families and explores India and its rich culture at a crucial point in its history. Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy also stars Ram Kapoor and Sharvari Deshpande in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Taapsee last worked in Thappad along with Pavail Gulati and Anubhav Sinha, which points out how Indian women face casual sexism in day-to-day life. The actor will be next seen in Shabash Mithu. Anushka Sharma’s show Paatal Lok released on Amazon Prime Video recently.

(With PTI inputs)

