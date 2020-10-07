Tabu Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Astitva'; Shares Poster Feat Co-stars Sachin & Namrata

On October 6, veteran Bollywood actor Tabu took to her social media handle and shared an official poster of her 2000's release Astitva as it clocked 20. While celebrating the milestone with her 1.8MN Instagram followers, Tabu wrote a short caption, which happened to be the release date of the film, that is "October 6 2000". Along with Tabu, the poster also featured Sachin Khedekar and Namrata Shirodkar. Scroll down to take a look at Tabu's recent Instagram post for Astitva's 20 years.

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to receive more than 21k double-taps on the photo-sharing app; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans took to the comments section to write a brief heartfelt note for the performance of the star cast and the plot of the film. While addressing the male infidelity in movies, a fan wrote, "female infidelity has been restricted to shows like crime patrol. Astitva made an attempt to empathize viewers". Another Instagram user wrote, "What a movie". Actor Amruta Khanvilkar also showered love and wrote, "Simply fabulous".

Astitva: Cast and plot details

The National Award-winning film was written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Interestingly, Tabu's performance was highly acclaimed as it bagged several awards. The bilingual film was made in Hindi and Marathi. It is speculated that the character of Aditi was first offered to Madhuri Dixit. The film was inspired by Guy de Maupassant's novel Pierre and Jean.

The ensemble star cast of the film also featured Sachin Khedekar, Mohnish Bahl, Ravindra Mankani, Smita Jaykar, Sunil Barve and Namrata Shirodkar. The plot of the flick revolved around Aditi Pandit, a married woman whose husband Srikant becomes suspicious when she unexpectedly receives a fortune willed to her by her former music teacher. The film bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Many critics said that the film was "way ahead of its time".

Talking about the professional front of Tabu, she was last seen in BBC's television drama series A Suitable Boy, which started streaming on Netflix. The six-episode series also featured Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the sequel of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

