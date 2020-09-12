Twitter Loves The Idea Of Deepika Padukone & Tabu Working In Indian Remake Of Killing Eve

Recently, an ardent Deepika Padukone fan, who goes by the username @Padukonez on Twitter, suggested that the actor should collaborate with Tabu in the Bollywood remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood series, Killing Eve. Soon after the fan posted the tweet, netizens rushed to the comment section to express their excitement to watch the ‘legendary’ actors work together and in the Indian version of the series.

Some fans also suggested the names of a few actors, who could play the key roles in the Indian remake of Killing Eve alongside Deepika Padukone and Tabu. Take a look at how fans reacted to the tweet:

Fans' suggestion

okay but imagine deepika and tabu in a remake of killing eve pic.twitter.com/H34kKpqbeF — k (@padukonez) September 11, 2020

Image source: YouTube screengrab from Ethreal channel

Twitter loves the idea

I'm screaming already ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ — KabeemKubaam (@KabeemKubaam) September 11, 2020

Two legendary actors. More so, I think Rekha should play the role of Carolyn Martyns and Neena Gupta should play Dasha. While Pankaj Kapur can play Konstantin and Kareena Kapoor should play Helena. OMG, I can't wait to see them work together. Bye!!!!1 — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 12, 2020

You have an amazing brain. The most deadliest combination ever. But who would play who? — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 12, 2020

now I can't get my mind stop thinking about this. I'm suddenly so eager for this to happen. someone contact the team for rights already???? need Konkona Sen Sharma & Sriram Raghavan to unite for this. — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) September 11, 2020

'Killing Eve'

Killing Eve is a British black comedy-drama, which follows the story of Eve Polastri, a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle. The story gets further interesting when Eve and Villanelle fall for each other. Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in the leading roles, the series currently streams on Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Videos. The show also stars Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia and Owen McDonnell in prominent roles.

What's next for Deepika and Tabu?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. A Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s next.

Meanwhile, Tabu was last seen in The Suitable Boy. Starring Tanya Maniktala, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Razv, Ishaan and Tabu in the leading roles, A Suitable Boy is a vast, panoramic tale, which charts the fortunes of four large families and explores India and its rich culture at a crucial point in its history. Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy also stars Ram Kapoor and Sharvari Deshpande in prominent roles.

