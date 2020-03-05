Tabu's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain': Interesting Trivia About The Film; Read

Tabu is one of the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Having experience working in films for more than 30 years, the hard-working actress established herself as one of the leading stars in Indian cinema. Some of Tabu's most prominent films include Jawani Jaaneman, Hum Sath Sath Hain, Drishyam, Cheeni Kum, etc. Read on to know more about some of the interesting trivia on Tabu's film, Hum Sath Sath Hain:

Interesting trivia on Tabu's film, Hum Sath Sath Hain

Some interesting news on this film is that the first choice for Mohnish Bahl's role was Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. During the filming of this movie, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre went hunting on a distant forest of Rajasthan and got involved in the infamous blackbuck poaching case. This is also the only film to see Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre being paired opposite each other.

During the song, Sunoji Dulhan, Anand and Sangeeta's parody song' tune is copied from Didi Tera Dever Deewana. And the children sing in the tune copied from the song Mayi ne Mayi. Both these songs are from Sooraj Barjatiya's previous film Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Actor Monish Bahl prepared himself for the role by keeping his hands in pockets even before the shoot started. However, Tabu was not the first choice; the first choice for the role was Madhuri Dixit.

Hum Saath Saath Hain was also the film after which Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya had parted ways from each other for some years. After the film's release, the two kept a distance, all due to Salman Khan's black buck hunting incident on the film location which had annoyed the entire Rajshri team. Hum Saath Saath Hain was also the last film of Neelam before she joined her jewelry business. It was the first film to witness Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan together.

