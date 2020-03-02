Kartik Aaryan Lauded For His Warm Treatment Towards His Fans And Co-star Tabu

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the praise he received for his performance in the film Love Aaj Kal where he starred opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor is currently busy shooting for his much-awaited horror flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kiara Advani and Tabu will also be seen opposite him in the film.

A recent video of him has been going viral on social media wherein he can be seen along with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Tabu. The actor can be seen dropping off Tabu before heading off to his own car. However, on the way, Kartik is cornered by several fans for pictures.

Kartik has been receiving praises for his latest gesture to fans

Kartik obliged all the fans for selfies. The Luka Chhuppi actor has been receiving praise for his warm gesture by his die-hard fans. They also appreciated him for dropping off Tabu till her car. Check out the video and the praises, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has been receiving.

Kartik's BTS pictures from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 go viral on the social media

Recently Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's behind-the-scenes from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been going viral on the social media. Kartik's yet another Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 BTS video made the rounds on the social media wherein Kartik is seen driving an auto-rickshaw along with the team of his film. He is also seen interacting with the fans while doing the same.

The video from the sets of Jaipur took the fans on a trip down the memory lane and reminded them of Akshay Kumar's entry scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa wherein he also entered the palace driving a rickshaw to meet his friend whose role was essayed by Shiney Ahuja. Check out the videos.

