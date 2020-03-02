Tabu's Dialogues In 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Are A Must-read Even If You Didn't See The Film

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman gained a lot of attention for its quirky trailer and unique premise. The movie even went on to entertain the audience to a certain extent. Tabu, who played Alaya F's mother in the film, came like a breath fresh air with her unconventional hippie role and managed to create a laugh riot within a few minutes of her screen presence. Check out some best dialogues of Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Tabu's best dialogues in Jawaani Jaaneman

When Alaya F's character introduces her parents ti each other (a hilarious scene)

Tabu says: "Are you sure yeh negative insaan tumhaara baap hai?" To which Saif replies "Are you sure yeh hippe tumhari maa hai?"

When Saif asks Tabu about her major secret

Saif says, "Tumne mujhe 21 saal se ye nahi bataya ki meri ek beti hai. Ek call kar deti."

To this, Tabu's hippie character replies, "I hate phone calls".

Tabu and her hippie gang added a beautiful charm into the movie, giving Tabu's character more depth and to understand why she does, what she does.

When Tabu tries to seduce Saif

The scene where the ex-lovers are in conversation and Tabu whispers to Saif saying "Let our energies meet" is hilarious and one of the must-watch scenes of the film.

Tabu has had quite a successful run after her break from the Hindi film industry. Each of her films have been successful at the Box Office. Tabu will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kartik Aaryan. The duo was recently spotted together at the airport. According to the rumours, Tabu may be seen recreating Vidya Balan's iconic song Aami Je Tomar for this sequel. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on July 31, 2020, as it is an immensely anticipated movie for both Tabu and Kartik Aaryan's fans.

