Tabu's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The 'Maqbool' Star? Take The Quiz & Find Out

Versatile actor Tabu is celebrating her 49th birthday on Wednesday, November 4. In her stellar career, the actor has won the hearts of many, be is essaying the role of a police officer or a housewife. Her performance as a young woman affected by the Punjab insurgency in Gulzaar directed Maachis became her breakthrough role. Ever since then, Tabu has delivered several hits at the box office. On the occasion of Tabu’s birthday, here we have created a fun trivia quiz on the life of the actor.

The Ultimate Quiz on Tabu’s birthday

1) Tabu was born to Jamal Ali Hashmi and Rizwana, however, her parents got divorced soon after. Can you guess the birthplace of the actor?

Delhi

Hyderabad

Mangalore

Chennai

2) Tabu is the niece of which of the following well-known star?

Farida Khan

Sharmila Tagore

Shabana Azmi

Veena Narendra

3) Tabu began her acting journey when she was just a teenager. Which of the following is her first credited role as a teenager?

Mashooq

Bazaar

Coolie No.1

Hum Naujawan

4) Which of the following mentioned movie saw Tabu in the lead role for the first time?

Pehla Pehla Pyar

Saajan Ki Baahon Mein

Tu Chor Mein Sipahi

Saajan Chale Sasural

5) Along which Bollywood, Tabu has been a part of several Hollywood movies. Which of her English-movie was directed by famous filmmaker Ang Lee?

Bride and Prejudice

Life of Pi

The Namesake

The Pink Panther

6) Tabu has impressed audiences with her versatile onscreen presence for which she has also received several accolades. Can you guess how many National Awards she has in her kitty?

Zero

One

Two

Three

7) Back in 2011, Tabu received which of the following honourable Awards by the Government of India?

Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Padma Bhushan

Bharat Ratna Award

Padma Shri

8) Which of the following films was Tabu’s first international project?

The Namesake

Life of Pi

A Suitable Boy

The Pink Panther

9) In 1998, Tabu was charged with illegally hunting animals on the outskirts of Kankani village in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Which movie was she filming at that time?

Shikari

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Jaal: The Trap

Meenaxi: A tale of three cities

10) Tabu was a part of the film which was an adaptation of Jane Austen’s famous book Sense and Sensibility. What was the name of the movie?

Maqbool

The Namesake

Kandukondian Kandukondian

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Answer Key:

Hyderabad Shabana Azmi Hum Naujawan Pehla Pehla Pyar Life of Pi Two Padma Shri The Namesake Hum Saath Saath Hain Kandukondian Kandukondian

