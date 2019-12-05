Tabu's Movies That Didn't Impress The Audience And The Box Office

Tabu is an actor, who has time and again proved her acting mettle and versatility in her long acting career. In a career spanning more than two decades, the actor has been a part of many iconic movies, that have managed to impress the movie-goers and the critics. Here are three of Tabu's films that failed to impress the audience and critics alike. Have a look at it.

Tabu's Films that failed to impress the audience and critics

Jai Ho (2014)

The movie, starring Salman Khan, Tabu and Dasiy Sha in the lead was the official adaptation of Telugu movie, Stalin. Jai Ho narrated the tale of an ex-army official, who propagates a unique idea to eradicate the corruption prevalent in the society. Directed by Sohail Khan, the movie is reportedly one of the lowest-grossing films of Salman Khan. Reportedly, the movie collected Rs. 109 crores at the box office.

David (2013)

The movie, starring Vikram, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead, narrated the tel of three men named David, who mend ways to deal with unforeseen danger. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the movie was applauded by the critics but was a box office debacle. Reportedly, the movie collected about Rs. 3 crores at the box office.

Missing (2018)

The movie marked the reunion of best friends Tabu and Manoj Bajypee after 18 years. The duo was last seen in Ghaath that released in 2000. Directed by debutant Mukul Abhyankar, the movie narrated the tale of a couple whose child goes missing on their vacation to Mauritius. Released in 2018, the movie reportedly earned about Rs. 76 lakhs at Box office.

Tabu's films to watch out for

On the professional front, Tabu is currently busy shooting for Aneez Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The forthcoming movie is a sequel to Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's 2007 horror-thriller of the same name. The forthcoming will also feature Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Reportedly, the movie will release in 2020.

