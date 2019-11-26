Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu's Second Schedule To Start In 2020

The makers of Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 have recently announced that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the lead actors, have already sharted shooting for the film. Reportedly, the second schedule of the sequel of the Akshay Kumar starrer will start in the coming year, i.e January 2020. The film also roped in the Drishyam star, Tabu, to play a prominent character for the film. The movie is all set to hit cinemas on July 31st, 2020 and it is going to be the first time where the audience will be seeing Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu sharing screen space. Read more to know about Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhuliyaa 2.

Anees on his new film:

When asked about his lead actor for the film, Bazeeme said that he always knew about Kartik's abilities and working with Kiara was also amazing. The director felt that Advani did an outstanding job on the first day of the shoot and is impressed by her work. Both Kartik and Kiara are superb and suit the character. Anees is looking forward to working with them again in January. For the upcoming film is not just a comedy one but also a thriller drama.

Akshay's Bhool Bhulaiya

The first part revolves around an NRI and his wife who decide to stay in their ancestral home. The couple does not pay any heed to the warnings about ghosts in the house. Soon, unforeseen occurrences cause him to call a psychiatrist, played by Akshay Kumar, to get rid of the problem. We could hope to see Kartik taking Akshay’s place in the film.

