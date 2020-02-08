Union Budget
Tabu's Casual Yet Chic Sense Of Style Will Leave Fans In Awe Of Her

Bollywood News

Tabu has always been an inspiration for nailing every look effortlessly. Here are Tabu's photos which prove that she has an incredible sense of style

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
tabu

Tabu is an incredibly talented actor with a strong foothold in the Indian film industry. The actor is also popular for her sharp features and stunning looks. Having been around in the film industry for so long, Tabu has now worked in several popular films. She recently appeared in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Tabu has always had an amazing sense of style and has always inspired fans. Let's take a look at Tabu's photos on Instagram which prove that she has an impeccable sense of style. 

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Looks Beguiling In These Ethereal Ethnic Outfits; See Pics'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tabu has always been a major inspiration. Apart from her unique acting skills, you can see how she inspires fans with her fashion sense. Here are some more photos of the versatile actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actor is rocking a black dress with a champagne coloured piece. The 48-year-old actor never fails to be at the top of her fashion game. Check out some more pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 In this picture, Tabu is casually rocking a black dress. As you can see, Tabu left her hair untied, which also looks classy and mesmerising. Tabu nails every look with minimum effort. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read:  Disha & Tiger Not In A Relationship? Internet Believes THIS Video Suggests Otherwise

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image Credits: Tabu Instagram

 

 

