Disha & Tiger Not In A Relationship? Internet Believes THIS Video Suggests Otherwise

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have time and again stated that they are not in a 'relationship' and the Baaghi actor's sister Krishna too has vouched for it. However, a viral video from Malang's screening shows their easy camaraderie almost suggesting otherwise.

Raising several eyebrows, the clip shows Tiger having a protective arm around Disha and not being able to take his eyes off her. Minutes later, the two can also be seen as striking a pose for a cameraman. Watch the video below-

Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani for Malang screening

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been tight-lipped about their friendship even though there have been several reports claiming that they are a couple. The duo has stood by each other not only in their public appearances but also through the support of each other's social media posts.

During a recent media interaction for her upcoming film Malang, Disha was asked by a local daily about the status of her rumored relationship with Tiger. The actor reacted by saying, "What relationship?" feigning ignorance for the burning question that is on everyone's mind. The reaction came as a surprise as the two are often spotted by the paparazzi catching up for lunch or dinner at their favorite haunts in the city.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Shroff's upcoming Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 in a dance number. The duo will reportedly dance to the remake of the song Dus Bahane from the 2005 Anubhav Sinha film Dus. The poster of the highly anticipated third installment of the action thriller Baaghi was unveiled through social media earlier on Monday by the makers and actors of the film.

