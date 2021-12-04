'Tadap' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ahan Shetty's Debut Film Off To A Good Start

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer romance drama Tadap was the most-awaited romance drama of 2021, ever since it was announced. The film marked Suneil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut movie which was directed by Milan Luthria. Tadap finally debuted on the silver screens on December 3 and created a buzz among fans who went to the theatres to watch the stars' powerpack performance. Here is how the film did on its first day at the box office.

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria were widely lauded for their performance in the latest romance drama. From Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan, many Bollywood stars praised the actors for their soulful performances. However, some viewers did not enjoy the film as much as the makers expected.

Tadap Day 1 Box Office Collection

Despite receiving mixed reactions from the viewers, Tadap did fairly well on its first day. The film is expected to give Ahan Shetty a warm welcome to the film industry. As per a report by Box Office India, Tadap did a lot better than last week's releases, including Satyameva Jayate 2. The film earned nearly Rs 4 crores on the first day of its theatrical run. The film's first-day graph saw an upper trend with 20% occupancy, which is a good figure for a debutant.

Compared to John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2, Tadap did much better and is expected to perform well on its debut weekend. Satyameva Jayate did a business of about Rs 3 crores on its Day 1. Several film critics lauded Ahan Shetty for his power-pack performance in the film. Tara Sutaria also received a positive response for her portrayal of Ramisa.

More about Tadap

Tadap is the official remake of the 2018 Telugu movie RX 100. The film's plot revolves around Ahan Shetty's Ishana and Tara Sutaria's Ramisa. Ishana and US return Ramisa fall in love with each other and decide to spend the rest of their lives together. However, their peaceful well0-being is disrupted when Ishana's father decides to separate them. The film also cast Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Khera and Sumit Gulati in supporting roles. The film is helmed by Milan Luthria while Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolled it.

