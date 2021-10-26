'Tadap': See First Glimpse Of Tara & Ahan Shetty As Ramisa & Ishana; Trailer Out Tomorrow

Tadap is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film stars debutant Ahan Shetty -- Suniel Shetty's son, along with Student Of The Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria. While fans of the actors are waiting for the film's release, the makers recently dropped the release date of its trailer. Tara Sutaria also introduced Ahan Shetty's character and teased his first look from the upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty introduced each other's characters from their upcoming film Tadap. Tara Sutaria shared a 26-second snippet from the film giving a glimpse of Ahan's pumped-up body and bike from the film, with a fierce sound in the background. She revealed Ahan Shetty will play the "lover boy" named Ishana. Tara wrote, "The Lover Boy of the year. Presenting @ahan.shetty as Ishana." The snippet from the film hinted at Ahan Shetty's fierce but romantic character. The clip also unveiled the official trailer of Tadap will be released on October 27, at 1 pm.

On the other hand, Ahan Shetty unveiled the leading lady Tara Sutaria's first look from the film. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared a similar video. The teaser saw Tara Sutaria standing on a balcony amid snowy mountains. The background music had a romantic but dramatic sound, hinting at the film's drama and romance. Sharing the clip, Ahan Shetty wrote, "Ishana ki aankhon ka Tara. Presenting @tarasutaria as Ramisa in Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap." Fans of the actors reacted to the teaser and shared they cannot wait for the film. A fan wrote, "Trailer ke liye Tadap badh gyi."

Tadap release date

Tadap was initially scheduled to release on September 24, 2021. As the COVID-19 third wave shut the cinema halls, the filmmakers decided to postpone the film. And now as the Maharashtra government allowed theatres to restart, the makers of Tadap unveiled the film's release date on September 26. Sharing the film's official poster, Ahan Shetty announced the film will hit the theatres on December 3, 2021. He wrote, "The wait is almost over as the date comes closer. Watch Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap- An Incredible Love Story. 3rd December 2021 in cinemas near you!" Several Bollywood celebs reacted to the news. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Yes. good luck." in the comments.

