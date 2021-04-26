Tahir Raj Bhasin Updates On Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein's Release With Shweta Tripathi

Tahir Raj Bhasin's Instagram family received an update from the actor himself regarding the Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein release date. Touted to be a mind-bending psychological-thriller, the upcoming addition to the list of Tahir Raj Bhasin's movies and TV shows, as per the film's bio on Netflix, will explore how the life of a common man gets upended when he is aggressively pursued by the daughter of a politician. During Tahir Raj Bhasin's most recent Instagram "Ask Me Anything"-like session, the actor unveiled that Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein release is set for sometime during the end of 2021. He revealed that and so much more.

Tahir Raj Bhasin on Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein release date:

About Ye Kaali Kaaali Aankhein:

During March of this year, Netflix, while giving its subscribers a sense of upcoming titles that are coming to the streamer, revealed that Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi's next, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein is also a part of the same. The announcement regarding Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein was made by the actors that are a part of the show themselves. The same was done by them during the early days of the month of March.

Shweta Tripathi announces the arrival of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein:

A dark turn to run away from love and to find love at the same time 💔

As far as the other cast and crew members that are attached to Yeh Kaali Kaali Anakhein are concerned, the series in question is helmed by Sidharth Sengupta and also stars the likes of Aanchal Singh and Saurabh Shukla, amongst others. More details regarding the series are currently kept under wraps. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

As far as the list of Tahir Raj Bhasin's movies is concerned, he was seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto, Kai Po Che and the late Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhicchhore, amongst others. He will be next seen in '83, a film about the days leading up to India's first International Cricket World Cup win back in '83. More details regarding his upcoming projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.