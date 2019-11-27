The Debate
Tahira Kashyap Reveals Milind Soman Is One Of The Reasons For Joining Pinkathon

Bollywood News

Tahira Kashyap has announced her association with Milind Soman-led Pinkathon marathon. She has revealed her reasons for joining Pinkathon. Read on.

Tahira kashyap

Tahira Kashyap, the wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is all set to embark on a new journey. The actor has joined the women's marathon- Pinkathon, as a mascot for 5 km run. She announced her association through her social media handle. She said, "Two reasons to be the mascot for 5kms #pinkathon A) Early breast cancer detection awareness & self love B) #milindsoman I could be lying about the order though @PinkathonIndia 15 December, let’s run!!"

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Posts Picture 'with And Without' Wife Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap announces her association with Pinkathon

Pinkathon is reportedly one of the oldest marathons, that accepts only women counterparts as participants. The marathon set-up by model-actor Milind Soman was started with an aim to spread awareness related to breast cancer and women's health. The eighth edition of Pinkathon will be conducted on December 15, 2019, at the MMRDA Ground, Mumbai. Reportedly, Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman will be the mascot for the 10km run. 

 

Also Read | Milind Soman Learning Bihu Dance From Wife Ankita Konwar Is Winning The Internet

Tahira Kashyap and her fight with breast cancer 

Tahira Kashyap, who has been a breast cancer victim, has time and again encouraged people with her social media posts. She is often seen discussing cancer and her journey to normalcy. Reportedly, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer last year, which she surpassed with strength and resilience. Media reports reveal that she is still under medication and treatment. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

Also Read | How Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Give Us Serious Couple Goals

Also Read | Milind Soman Posts Stunning Pic On Turning 54, Fans Call Him 'Merman'

 

 

