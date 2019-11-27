Tahira Kashyap Reveals Milind Soman Is One Of The Reasons For Joining Pinkathon

Tahira Kashyap, the wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is all set to embark on a new journey. The actor has joined the women's marathon- Pinkathon, as a mascot for 5 km run. She announced her association through her social media handle. She said, "Two reasons to be the mascot for 5kms #pinkathon A) Early breast cancer detection awareness & self love B) #milindsoman I could be lying about the order though @PinkathonIndia 15 December, let’s run!!"

Two reasons to be the mascot for 5kms #pinkathon

A) Early breast cancer detection awareness & self love

B) #milindsoman



I could be lying about the order though 😬@PinkathonIndia 15 December, let’s run!! pic.twitter.com/qBAuHeavJf — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) November 26, 2019

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Posts Picture 'with And Without' Wife Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap announces her association with Pinkathon

Pinkathon is reportedly one of the oldest marathons, that accepts only women counterparts as participants. The marathon set-up by model-actor Milind Soman was started with an aim to spread awareness related to breast cancer and women's health. The eighth edition of Pinkathon will be conducted on December 15, 2019, at the MMRDA Ground, Mumbai. Reportedly, Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman will be the mascot for the 10km run.

Also Read | Milind Soman Learning Bihu Dance From Wife Ankita Konwar Is Winning The Internet

Tahira Kashyap and her fight with breast cancer

Tahira Kashyap, who has been a breast cancer victim, has time and again encouraged people with her social media posts. She is often seen discussing cancer and her journey to normalcy. Reportedly, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer last year, which she surpassed with strength and resilience. Media reports reveal that she is still under medication and treatment.

Also Read | How Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Give Us Serious Couple Goals

Also Read | Milind Soman Posts Stunning Pic On Turning 54, Fans Call Him 'Merman'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.