Ayushmann Khurrana Posts Picture 'with And Without' Wife Tahira Kashyap

Ayushamnn Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Their 20-year-old relationship of the two is fuelled with immense love and support for each other. The popular actor is even today claims that his wife to be one fo the supportive people in his life.

The actor is not usually the one to show public display of affection but his recent picture with wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is already winning everyone's hearts. He posted the picture on his Instagram with a caption that melted his followers' hearts. He shared two pictures on Sunday and showcased how he feels without his wife Tahira and how his life takes a turn when she is around him.

The actor posted one picture in which he was seen posing with Tahira. The actor had a cute smile and Tahira gave a very stylish pose beside him to which he captioned "With Her". In another picture, he was seen alone with a sad face and wrote in the caption "Without Her". Netizens loved the way Ayushmann expressed his love for his wife. Even celebs could not resist themselves from posting some sweet comments.under the pictures.

While Sonam Kapoor commented that Ayushamnn looked great in Bhaane a clothing line owned by her husband Anand Ahuja. Others like Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and Siddhant Chaturvedi showered their love with heart emojis. Neena Gupta wrote Wow in the comment. Other netizens also commented that they really loved Ayushmann's picture with his wife and some even said that they love the actor when he loves her. Some netizens also commented that they love him no matter what.

The actor was seen sporting a striped co-ord set from Bhaane. He was styled by Isha Bhansali. The actor completed the look with a black T-shirt and white sports shoes. Tahira opted for a leather dungaree with a black sleeveless t-shirt inside. She completed her look with minimal makeup with black hoop earrings. She went for nude block heels shoes.

"With Her":

"Without Her":

