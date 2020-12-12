Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Welcomes New Member To The Family; Reveals Name & Shares Pictures

Author and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap on Saturday took to her social media handle to welcome a new member to the family — 'Peanut'. An adorable pet dog. Sharing a beautiful story about Peanut, Tahira wrote, "The person who helped us get peanut told me, it’s always the boys that are picked 1st & so no matter how cute peanut’s bro was, I wasn’t letting her be the 2nd choice."

Tahira's brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "Coming home nowwww to welcome our baby." and dropped many heart emojis. Nusrat Bharucha said, "Aww soo cute!! Need to come play with her like now!!!" [sic]

Yami Gautam, Lisa Mishra, Pragya Kapoor, Niti Mohan, Tara Sharma, Nupur Sanon, Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar and many others congratulated Tahira and couldn't stop praising Peanut's beauty, which Tahira calls an 'extension' to her hair (because of the same colour - brown).

It’s a girl & she is PEANUT! Our newest member of the family, an extension to my hair, peanut has a story too. The person who helped us get peanut told me, it’s always the boys that are picked 1st & so no matter how cute peanut’s bro was, I wasn’t letting her be the 2nd choice🤎 pic.twitter.com/WQ6eah5LVi — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) December 12, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana is in Chandigarh for the shoots of his upcoming movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The actor who is in his hometown chose to check-in at a hotel. He chose not to go home due to the coronavirus threat and the risk he could put his family in.

Ayushmann told Hindustan Times, “I have been extremely cautious through the pandemic and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family. My wife and my two young kids can never come in harm’s way because of me. With me starting to work, our parents in Chandigarh too should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restarting the industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus.”

