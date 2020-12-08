Tahira Kashyap questions people socializing amid COVID, suggests them to 'meet farmers'

Amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, several Bollywood stars have been painting social media blue with their exotic vacay trips. Sharing a thought-provoking post on the same and expressing her concerns over people socializing amid the pandemic, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram and penned a post. In the post, she called out people for not abiding by the COVID protocols and socializing in such uncertain times.

Apart from expressing her concerns over such people, Tahira took a jibe on the anti-social people who are walking on the footpath of the socialite and asked them to join the farmer’s protest if they really want to stay out. Sharing the same, she wrote, “A worried and dolled up me is wondering why everyone is socializing and traveling like there is no tomorrow! Heck even the antisocial have changed their party to go to one! Agar itna hi daring hona hai, meet the farmers instead.”

Several fans of the Tahira were quick enough to comment under the post and echoed similar sentiments like her. One of the users wrote, “My sentiments exactly!! Haha.” Another user wrote, “Well said ..â˜ï¸totally with u on this.” A third user asked Tahira whether she is socializing or not.” Another user commented on the post and wrote, “Why are you wasting your time in getting dolled up and social media.. go and meet the farmers instead!!”

Over time an array of stars have lent their sup[port to the ongoing protest by the farmers. While celebrities associated with the Punjabi film industry had been raising their voice, now those from the Hindi film industry also joined. After Dharmendra, Priyanka Chopra, and Sonu Sood, actors like Sonam K Ahuja, Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta, among others also lent their support to the farmers and sought a quick resolution of the impasse. Sharing pictures of the farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi, Preity Zinta wrote that her heart went out to the farmers and their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic.



Meanwhile, the agitated farmers had called for ‘Bharat Band’ to make their voice more far-reaching against the new farm bills. In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers and supported by opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has requested the farmers to withdraw the Bharat Bandh and has also slammed the opposition for playing politics over the farmers' protest.

