Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Grandmom Passes Away; Says 'have Most Beautiful Memories Of You'

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana lost her granny recently. Revealing the details of the same, Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 02, 2020, to share a heart-wrenching post. She shared a throwback picture of her late granny where he all smiles for the camera.

Along with this picture, Tahira also penned a heartfelt note about his granny’s passing away. As soon as the Tahira shared the post on her social media handle, fans and friends gushed to the comment section to extend their heartfelt sympathies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the writer shared a smiling picture of her dear Nani Mama. In the picture, Nani mama is all smiles as she strikes an adorable pose for the camera. In the post, she can be seen donning a peach salwar kameez along with a cream coloured sweater. In another throwback picture, one can see baby Tahira sitting on her Nani mama’s lap and is all smiles to the camera. Tahira can be seen donning a baby blue dress and a hat.

Along with the picture, Tahira also penned a heartfelt note where she went on to talk about her granny. She wrote, “Nani mamaâ¤ï¸ she is sure going to give the Heavenly deities one helluva of a time!” She added, “I have the most beautiful memories of you nani mama! You have always spread love, mirth and cheer all around! Rest in peace nani mama, I love youâ¤ï¸”. Take a look at Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's photos for her nani below.

As soon as the post shared by Tahira Kashyap surfaced online, fans and friends of the actor went all out to extend their heartfelt sympathies and prayers for her and her family. Some of the netizens penned sweet messages and notes for the family, while some went on to pray for the soul of her granny.

Many celebrities also went on to leave heartfelt comments on the post. One of the users wrote, “My condolences to you and your family”. While another one wrote, “May his soul rest in peace. Sending love to you”. Check out a few comments below.

