Tahira Kashyap's Fangirl Moment With 'Ultraman' Milind Soman Is Every Girl Ever, See Pic

Tahira Kashyap has been the object of affection in her actor husband Ayushmann Khurrana's social media posts as the duo often give their fans some serious couple goals with their chemistry. The star wife was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer earlier last year and has bravely fought the battle and won. Since then Tahira has often taken to her social media account and posted about the changes in her life as she now chooses to stop living vicariously and supports various healthy causes.

Tahira took to Instagram recently and shared a photo of herself with actor Milind Soman to promote her role as the mascot of the 5km women's marathon that is organized by Soman's initiative Pinkathon.The objective of the marathon is to spread awareness about women's health-related issues like breast cancer. However, Tahira's caption was extremely relatable as she revealed that her reason to be a part of the initiative is more Milind Soman than other reasons. The quirky caption totally showed the Milind Soman fangirl in Tahira Kashyap as the actor has a massive female fan following.

Take a look at the post:

The 'Made In India' model

Actor-model Milind Soman has been quite popular, especially among the ladies, for his supermodel appeal and extremely desirable and fit physique. He is a fitness enthusiast and has won the 'Ironman Triathlon' barefoot completing it in 15 hours and 19 minutes, winning the title of Ultraman in 2017 making India proud. Milind Soman co-founded Pinkathon along with Reema Sanghavi that focused on creating awareness about health and exercise amongst women. It is India's biggest women’s running event that is organised every year across many cities all over India. Milind Soman was last seen in the first season of Amazon Prime video series Four More Shots Please.

