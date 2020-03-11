Pink Is Taimur Ali Khan's Colour And Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Proof

Ever since her Instagram debut, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been giving her fans a peek into her life more than often. So, on the occasion of Holi, the actor could not stop herself from posting pictures from her Holi celebrations. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of herself, with the caption: "I think pink is my colour. Agree?" on her Instagram. The picture posted on March 10, 2020, have gone viral in no time.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Holi 2020 picture:

Moments after the Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a cute picture of Taimur Ali Khan wearing a white Kurta Pyjama with a splash of pink colour on his cheek. In the social media post, Kareena exclaimed: "Looks like Pink is his colour too." The picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena's Holi 2020 celebrations pictures are receiving much love from the internet. Check out the picture here.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan too posted pictures of his Holi celebrations with family. Aamir Khan took to his social media to share a picture of Kiran Rao and Azad Rao Khan celebrating Holi. In the social media post, Aamir Khan wrote: "Happy Mubarak guys. Love. A."

Check out Azad Rao Khan's picture:

Besides Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, actors like Karisma Kapoor, and Soha Ali Khan took social media by storm when they posted pictures with their family from Holi celebrations. Here are some pictures from the Holi bash of Bollywood actors. Check them out.

