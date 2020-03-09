The Debate
Holi 2020 Outfit Inspirations To Be Taken From Taapsee Pannu & Others

Bollywood News

For all those who are confused about what to wear on Holi 2020, here are a few fashion cues to take from Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood celebrities.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
holi 2020

Taapsee Pannu is one of the celebrated actors of Bollywood currently. Besides her acting, she also seems to be popular for her sartorial fashion choices. A look at Taapsee's style file and one can find a lot of inspiration for their Holi 2020 wardrobe. Here are a few looks sported by the actor which might be donned for an Insta-perfect Holi 2020:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

For all those who want to travel the ethnic way for Holi 2020, this look sported by Taapsee Pannu seems perfect. Not only is white a very sought after colour for Holi outfits, the Indian look complete with the braid and earrings also seems to add a certain charm to the whole ensemble. Not to forget the little black bindi which only adds to the glam quotient. For a typical Holi look, one can go for this look. 

Also Read: Holi 2020: Bollywood Movie Titles Based On Colors, See List

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 But for those, who feel comfortable in jeans while playing Holi, this look by Taapsee Pannu is an inspiration for sure. The white top adds the perfect Holi 2020 feels. The bandana, on the other hand, will definitely keep one's long hair away from the colours. The hoops in Taapsee Pannu's photos also seem like a perfect accessory to go with the whole outfit but one is free to mix and match and see which accessory looks better. 

Also Read: Holi 2020: Five Books On The 'Festival Of Colours' To Read This Festive Season

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, many other Bollywood actors can be an inspiration for Holi 2020 wardrobe. One can take a look and decide what would they want to wear for Holi 2020. Here are a few celeb-inspired Holi outfits:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read: Holi 2020: Karishma Tanna's Best Outfits That Are Perfect For This Festive Season

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Also Read: Holika Dahan Images For Holi 2020 That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also Read: Holi 2020: Hair Care Tips To Swear By To Protect Your Hair After Holi Celebration

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also Read: Holi 2020: Dance Numbers That Can Be Added To Your Playlist Right Away For The Festival

 

 

First Published:
