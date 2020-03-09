Holi 2020 Outfit Inspirations To Be Taken From Taapsee Pannu & Others

Taapsee Pannu is one of the celebrated actors of Bollywood currently. Besides her acting, she also seems to be popular for her sartorial fashion choices. A look at Taapsee's style file and one can find a lot of inspiration for their Holi 2020 wardrobe. Here are a few looks sported by the actor which might be donned for an Insta-perfect Holi 2020:

For all those who want to travel the ethnic way for Holi 2020, this look sported by Taapsee Pannu seems perfect. Not only is white a very sought after colour for Holi outfits, the Indian look complete with the braid and earrings also seems to add a certain charm to the whole ensemble. Not to forget the little black bindi which only adds to the glam quotient. For a typical Holi look, one can go for this look.

But for those, who feel comfortable in jeans while playing Holi, this look by Taapsee Pannu is an inspiration for sure. The white top adds the perfect Holi 2020 feels. The bandana, on the other hand, will definitely keep one's long hair away from the colours. The hoops in Taapsee Pannu's photos also seem like a perfect accessory to go with the whole outfit but one is free to mix and match and see which accessory looks better.

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, many other Bollywood actors can be an inspiration for Holi 2020 wardrobe. One can take a look and decide what would they want to wear for Holi 2020. Here are a few celeb-inspired Holi outfits:

