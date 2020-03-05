The Debate
Taimur Ali Khan Adorably Says 'Aye! Bhai Log!' To The Paparazzi; Watch Video

Bollywood News

In a video that surfaced online,star kid Taimur Ali Khan can be seen enjoying a day out with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and grandmother Babita Kapoor.Watch.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan has been a favourite with the paparazzi from the day he was born. While his parents have repeatedly maintained that the toddler does not like to be photographed, little 'Tim Tim', as the paps address him, has often interacted with the shutterbugs by waving and smiling at them.

A recent video of Taimur has gone viral where he adorably hails the paparazzi by calling out 'Aye! Bhai log!' in a chirpy, playful manner.

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Read | Saif Ali Khan's pics with Taimur give an insight into their relationship; check them out

Another video of the Pataudi star kid has been making the rounds on social media where he can be seen overjoyed as he sees a pair of dogs on the street. His cute reaction was caught on camera. On seeing the four-legged furballs, Taimur Ali Khan was seen calling out to the dogs. He shouted ‘doggie, doggie’ to catch the dogs' attention.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Read | Taimur Ali Khan assisting parents Saif & Kareena at work is the cutest thing ever

In both the videos, Taimur was pictured with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and his grandmother Babita. The toddler looked his chirpiest in these videos. 

Read | Taimur melts hearts online in adorable video; Deepika says 'Steal him', Alia goes 'OMG'

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has some interesting projects under her belt this year. She will be seen in a cameo role in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. The film features actors Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan in lead roles. She will be seen opposite her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in director Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht with an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others. 

Read | Taimur Ali Khan's reaction on seeing a cute dog is winning hearts online | WATCH

 

 

 

