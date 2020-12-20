Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday Was All About Horses, Superheroes And Cake; Family Celebrates

As Taimur Ali Khan turned 4 on December 20, mother Kareena Kapoor and father Saif Ali Khan made sure to make their little one's day extra special. From horse riding, cutting a horse-shoe themed cake to superheroes — the Kapoor-Pataudi family celebrated the day with cheer and cake.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share some polaroid pictures from the house party at Saif's residence in Mumbai. Inaaya looked beautiful in a frock. Karisma Kapoor along with parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor also joined the party.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to pen a comprehensive guide to pregnancy, publisher Juggernaut said on Sunday. The book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan''s Pregnancy Bible, will come out next year.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with husband actor Saif Ali Khan, made the announcement of her upcoming endeavour on the fourth birthday of the couple's first child — Taimur Ali Khan.

"Today is the perfect day to announce - ''Kareena Kapoor Khan''s Pregnancy Bible'' for all you moms-to-be. will talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the cover art of the book.

