Kareena Kapoor's first encounter with Saif, says 'imagined sari flying in Main Hoon Na'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that her encounter with Saif initially was not less than a romantic song. The actress during her conversation with actor Varun Dhawan on her radio show What Women Want, shared that when she met Saif, she could hear a romantic scene from a Hindi film in her head. She added that the same could not be said for him, as he is not as consumed by Bollywood as her.

Kareena Kapoor shares her first encounter with Saif

When Kareena asked about ‘eyes meeting, romantic song and hair flying, Varun said, “In my head. I don’t think the girls were that filmy, but in my head, a Hindi film was playing for sure.” Followed by his remarks, Kareena then revealed that she felt the same way when she met Saif. She told Varun, “You and I both have grown up in that same kind of space, where we are continuously in a high-speed shot. It happened with me and Saif. Saif will never...it’s not in his head.”

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Picture With Her Girl Gang; Says 'till We All Meet Again'

Read: Kareena Kapoor's Next Guest On 'What Women Want' Is None Other Than YouTuber Carryminati

Kareena further went on to say that Saif is someone who loves to watch Hollywood films and Clint Eastwood. And when she met Saif, she was a complete movie buff. Talking about the same she said, "I was in Main Hoon Na, like that Sushmita Sen sari flying. That’s why I said we both are quite similar,” she told Varun. Saif and Kareena fell in love on the sets of their film, Tashan, and got married on October 16, 2012. They have a son, Taimur, and she is expecting her second child with him. She is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

A while back, Kareena looked back at her time with Saif and shared a throwback picture on Instagram. The picture seems to be from the dating years of the two stars. In the picture, Kareena and Saif can be walking arms in arms during an event. While captioning the post, Kareena wrote, “My Saif Heaven. Flashback Friday.” However, this isn't the only time when Kareena Kapoor has posted Saif Ali Khan's photos online through her Instagram account. One of the very first Saif Ali Khan's photos that were released by Kareena was a black-and-white picture of him playing a tune on a guitar. The actor is simultaneously looking into the eyes of his youngest child, Taimur Ali Khan. Khan accompanied the post with the caption "My love...... always playing his own tune," implying that her husband always likes to do things in his own unique way.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic Of 'favourite Boys', Fans Delighted To See 'Saif And Sons'

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reminisces Her Initial Years With 'Saif-Haven'; Check Her Post

(Image credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.