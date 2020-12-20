Taimur's Birthday: Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ridhima Sahni Pour Wishes

The 'Hottest Aunt' a.k.a Malaika Arora, 'The Second Mother' a.k.a Karisma Kapoor, 'Darling Ridz' a.k.a Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, 'Bua Jaan' a.k.a Saba Pataudi, 'Amu Aunty' a.k.a Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and many others wished Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur on his 4th birthday.

Kareena's Instagram timeline was filled with cute pictures, adorable wishes, balloons, and cheers on Saturday. Aunt Karisma Kapoor also wished her little nephew a happy birthday and posted a heart-melting picture on Instagram with the caption, "Kisses for my Jaan Taimur, Happy Birthday! We love you loads !" Taimur's other aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished him on his birthday and shared a cute picture of Taimur with brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "What's for the menu Tim?" and to this Kareena said, "Cake, Cake and more Cake."

Kareena Kapoor Khan to pen her guide to pregnancy, book to come out in 2021

Kareena posts a musical montage for her 'Tim'

In her affectionate post for her little son, she wrote, "My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake..."

She added, "Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma, Happy Birthday Son... My Tim"

Kareena Kapoor enjoys 'village walk' with Taimur, Saif in Palampur before trip concludes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.