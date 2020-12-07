Kareena Kapoor Enjoys 'village Walk' With Taimur, Saif In Palampur Before Trip Concludes

Actor Kareena Kapoor who was in Palampur with her little son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan went for a “village walk” and interacted with the city’s localities. The official Instagram handle of Exsul Travel shared the pictures of the couple as they clicked pictures with the villagers and interacts with them.

Kareena Kapoor visits villages in Palampur

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with the people of the village while in the second picture, Saif joins a group of people while clicking and interacting with them. While captioning the post, the travel company wrote, “We had the privilege of taking the gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan and little Taimur on a Village Walk this week. A big thank you to Kareena and Saif for visiting Palampur and boosting the local tourism. The little town of Palampur looks forward to having you over again.”

Earlier in the day, the actor shared a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram and revealed that she is leaving for Mumbai and shared her experience. In the post, Kareena can be seen giving her signature pout and is also striking a pose in front of the scenic location. In the picture, Bebo can be seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt and donned a checkered sweater and a pair of sunglasses. She also opted for a sleek hairdo, well-done brows, pink lips. In the picture, one can also see the scenic location in the background. One can see the snow-capped mountains, greenery, and a swimming pool. While captioning, she wrote, “Bye-bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbai... I’m coming home.”

Kareena has been completely enjoying her time in Himachal with her husband and son and the trip proved to be a much-wanted vacay for her. Since the time she has jetted off to the beautiful mountains, the actress has been sharing several glimpses of her visit. Sometime back, Kareena took to Instagram and enjoyed her fun time with her son Taimur while making pots. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a sweet picture of them getting their hands dirty as they go on to learn pottery. In the picture, Kareena and Taimur can be seen sitting near the potter’s lathe as they go on to carve their cute little pot.

