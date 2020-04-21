Take Cues From Alaya F's Dancing Videos To Polish Your Posture

Quick links:
Alaya Furniturewala made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Not only Alaya F's performance was appreciated by her fans but her fashion sense also intrigued the audience. The new face of Bollywood is obsessed with her fashionable looks and stylish appearances.
Alaya F is an avid social media user and also keeps updating her Instagram with fashionable pictures and dancing videos. Alaya F is a super dancer and enjoys dancing as she is reportedly a Kathak, contemporary, and also western dance lover. So, let’s have a look at Alaya F’s videos in which she is flaunting her dancing skills.
Uploading a dance video always feels so personal, so here’s another little piece of my heart .. thank you @utkarshc21 and @dimplekotecha for always motivating me and for the countless hours you put into making me better and better. I couldn’t even do 10% of this without you two.
Choreography and in frame: @utkarshc21
Shot by @dimplekotecha
Song : I hate u, I love u - Gnash ft. Olivia O’Brien (Please comment if you can’t hear the song, I’m having some trouble with the audio)
Hopefully when I’m able to go back to Kathak class I’ll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here’s this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds😄
@rajendrachaturvedi @gopikrishnakathak
Throwback dance video! I didn’t upload this earlier because tbh I was very badly bloated in this video and also I slipped at one point (see if you spot it)😂. But now seems like a good time to upload it🤷🏻♀️
Choreography and in frame: @utkarshc21
Song: I Like Me Better (Arya Remix) @arya.sejpal
When it’s the end of Kathak class and I’ve already been dancing for over two hours but @rajendrachaturvedi Guruji won’t let me stop😂💪🏼 Wait for the end😂.
@gopikrishnakathak
Almost a year ago I met my dance angel @dimplekotecha and shortly after that, my second dance angel @utkarshc21. I was terrified, under-confident and self doubting, I never thought I’d be able to even do a thumka or straighten my arms and point my toes properly, let alone dance. After working for hours and hours every day, lots of patience, sweat, bruises, laughs and tears later, I still have a long way to go but I’ve come an incredibly long way.. and so today is when I upload a dance video (or two!)😌.
Samjhawan - choreography by @utkarshc21
Tip Tip - choreography by @dimplekotecha & @utkarshc21
Thank you Dimpool & Ootkoorsh for being the incredible teachers and people you are!!❤️
