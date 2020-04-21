Take Cues From Alaya F's Dancing Videos To Polish Your Posture

Alaya Furniturewala made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Not only Alaya F's performance was appreciated by her fans but her fashion sense also intrigued the audience. The new face of Bollywood is obsessed with her fashionable looks and stylish appearances.

Alaya F is an avid social media user and also keeps updating her Instagram with fashionable pictures and dancing videos. Alaya F is a super dancer and enjoys dancing as she is reportedly a Kathak, contemporary, and also western dance lover. So, let’s have a look at Alaya F’s videos in which she is flaunting her dancing skills.

Alaya F’s videos of dancing to take cues from her and polish your posture

Alaya F dancing with the dancer, Utkarsh with whom she mostly makes her dancing videos with. Alaya's dancing is really amazing and just look at her smooth moves. She posted this dancing video and captioned the article saying,

Uploading a dance video always feels so personal, so here’s another little piece of my heart .. thank you @utkarshc21 and @dimplekotecha for always motivating me and for the countless hours you put into making me better and better. I couldn’t even do 10% of this without you two.

Choreography and in frame: @utkarshc21

Shot by @dimplekotecha

Song : I hate u, I love u - Gnash ft. Olivia O’Brien (Please comment if you can’t hear the song, I’m having some trouble with the audio)

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Alaya F's videos of dancing are just amazing, Have a look at this video in which she is taking a Chakkars in a Kathak class and captioned the post with,

Hopefully when I’m able to go back to Kathak class I’ll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here’s this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds😄

@rajendrachaturvedi @gopikrishnakathak

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Alaya F looks really happy while dancing. It seems Alaya keeps her body fit and herself excited with some dance. Look at this throwback video posted by Alaya F.

Throwback dance video! I didn’t upload this earlier because tbh I was very badly bloated in this video and also I slipped at one point (see if you spot it)😂. But now seems like a good time to upload it🤷🏻‍♀️

Choreography and in frame: @utkarshc21

Song: I Like Me Better (Arya Remix) @arya.sejpal

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Alaya F's amazing Kathak movies at her Kathak classes. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor has some really great dancing skills which she is flaunting in this video. Have a look here-

When it’s the end of Kathak class and I’ve already been dancing for over two hours but @rajendrachaturvedi Guruji won’t let me stop😂💪🏼 Wait for the end😂.

@gopikrishnakathak

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Alaya F's smooth and super contemporary dance on this soulful song is just amazing. The second video is of an amazingly popular song Tip Tip Barsa Paani in which Alaya F is dropping her elegance.

Almost a year ago I met my dance angel @dimplekotecha and shortly after that, my second dance angel @utkarshc21. I was terrified, under-confident and self doubting, I never thought I’d be able to even do a thumka or straighten my arms and point my toes properly, let alone dance. After working for hours and hours every day, lots of patience, sweat, bruises, laughs and tears later, I still have a long way to go but I’ve come an incredibly long way.. and so today is when I upload a dance video (or two!)😌.

Samjhawan - choreography by @utkarshc21

Tip Tip - choreography by @dimplekotecha & @utkarshc21

Thank you Dimpool & Ootkoorsh for being the incredible teachers and people you are!!❤️

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

