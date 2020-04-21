Alaya F, Nushrat Bharucha & Other B-town Divas Who Love To Pose Around Nature; See Pics

Bollywood divas have often bagged praises from fans for their glamourous avatar. Their red carpet outfits and magazine covers looks have always managed to treat their fans. The divas have also made it evident of how much they love posing amid nature. Alaya F, Nushrat Bharucha and many others have given cues on how to pose like a pro around nature.

Alaya F

It seems like Alaya F and printed outfits go hand-in-hand. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor looked adorable in a floral printed dress. Her bright smile made her look more classy and elegant. Instagramming the picture, she wrote a caption that read, 'It’s too late in the day to upload a photo but I’m #impatientAF'.

Nushrat Bharucha

Posing for a picture among a bunch of yellow flowers might have given some DDLJ feel to actor Nushrat Bharucha. In the photo, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is seen all smiles. The caption of her post read, '2020 calling! 🙇‍♀

Gratitude for all that has happened and all the rewards earned & lessons learnt! / Goodbye 2019, you'll be missed! / Happy New Year everyone!

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is a femme fatale as she often steals the hearts of her fans on the internet. In one of the promotional events of Saand Ki Aankh, she looked stunning in a fire yellow colour dress. Her golden earrings and a pair of stilettos completed her attire.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's social media wall has many BTS pictures of her last release Thappad. In one of BTS posts, Taapsee is seen rejoicing the moment while taking some fresh breath in a garden. In the caption, she gave an insight into her character Amrita.

Sonakshi Sinha

Be it hanging on the trees or climbing them for an Instagram perfect picture, Sonakshi Sinha has done it all. Sonakshi has often shared the frame of her photos with nature. In the below photo, she is seen sitting on a tree and keenly looking at it. The short caption of her post read, 'Trees are nice. We must plant more.'

