Alaya F's Flexibility In These Instagram Posts Will Make Fans Green In Envy | Watch Videos

Bollywood actor Alaya F, who is just one-film-old, grabbed the attention of the audience with her effortless performance in debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. But way before her debut, the actor won the hearts on the internet. She is an active social media user. Apart from her adorable pictures with family, Alaya also treats her fans with her workout videos. Take a look at the actor's posts in which she has flaunted her flexibility.

Alaya F flaunting her flexibility

Recently, Alaya F took to her social media and posted a video where she is seen striking an inversion yoga pose. She performed the complicated pose right after a few failed attempts, she informed. She also added that she is inspired by Jacqueline Fernandez and celebrity fitness trainer Kuldeep Shashi.

It seems like Alaya is not going to leave any opportunity to go hand-in-hand with the internet trend. A few days back, she performed the gesture challenges and shared the video on her Instagram handle. Her quirky sense of humour not only added fun in the video but also highlighted how flexible she is.

Apart from workout sessions, dance can also help with balance and coordination. And when it comes to dancing, Alaya has often made it evident that she has a deep passion for the contemporary dance form. Almost a year back, she shared many of her dance practice videos on her social media feed. A part of one of her posts read, "I was terrified, under-confident and self doubting, I never thought I’d be able to even do a thumka or straighten my arms and point my toes properly, let alone dance. After working for hours and hours every day, lots of patience, sweat, bruises, laughs and tears later, I still have a long way to go but I’ve come an incredibly long way.. and so today is when I upload a dance video (or two!)."

