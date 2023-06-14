Tamannaah Bhatia Blushes As Paps Tease Her About Vijay Varma | Watch

Why you’re reading this: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Their relationship has been making headlines ever since they were spotted together at dinners dates, parties, and industry events. They were even spotted getting cosy at a New Year Eve's bash in Goa.

4 things you need to know

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's rumoured relationship reportedly began on the sets of Lust Stories 2.

The Baahubali actress never confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma in the public.

Tamannaah is currently gearing up for web series Jee Karda.

The actress will be seen sharing screen for the first time with Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2.

Did Tamannaah confirm her relationship with Vijay Varma?

In a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Tamannaah Bhatia seemingly confirmed her relationship with the Daahad actor. The shutterbugs teased the Jee Karda actress about her recent interview in which she called Vijay Varma her "happy place". Instead of denying anything, she jokingly said that she looks nice whenever she smiles or looks happy.

The actress even thanked the paps for their well-wishes and flashed her million-dollar smile. She further departed to attend the guests attending the screening. Meanwhile, the paparazzi took this as an official confirmation of the duo's relationship.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's rumoured relationship

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma sparked rumours about their alleged relationship after a video of them from New Year's bash went viral on social media. Following that, the couple was spotted at several dinner dates together and even Vjay's co-star Gulshan Devaiah had teased him about his relationship during a media interaction. Now, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma will be seen sharing screen for the first time in the film Lust Stories 2.