Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's Scenes From Lust Stories 2 Go Viral Amid Dating Reports

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma romance each other in Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 marks the first professional collaboration between the actors. The second part of the anthology series will feature them being romantically involved. Though only the teaser of the series has been released yet, clips of the couple have been going viral.

In the clip, Tamannaah can be seen in a red saree while she trains a group of elderly people. She can be seen conducting a music class and jamming with a group of senior citizens. They are heard singing the unplugged version of the song Tum dena saath Mera. While the actress is enjoying the class, Vijay can be seen on-looking her in admiration.

Emmy nominee series Lust Stories returns

Lust Stories 2 is the second part of the Emmy-nominated anthology series. Along with the actors, it also stars Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Tillotama Shome, Angad Bedi and Rasika Dugal among others. The series will feature four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and R Balki.

(Neena Gupta, Kajol, and Tamannaah Bhatia star in Lust Stories 2. | Image: Youtube ScreenGrab)

The first part of the series was released in 2018. The Hindi anthology series includes stories from Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Mukherjee and Karan Johar. It starred Radhika Apte, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia among others.