Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Cast Of Sharvari Wagh-John Abraham Starrer Vedaa, Shares Photos

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently appeared in Lust Stories 2, has now announced her new project. The actress will be seen in Nikhil Advani's film Vedaa. The movie stars Sharvari Wagh, John Abraham, and Abhishek Banerjee.

3 things you need to know

Sharvari Wagh will play the titular role in the film Vedaa.

Nikhil Advani is known for directing films like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq.

Tamannaah Bhatia will have a special role in the film, which is still under wraps.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares photos with Nikhi Advani, John Abraham

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram handle to announce her association with director Nikhil Advani's new project Vedaa. She shared two photos with the filmmaker Nikhil Advani and actor John Abraham. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Thrilled and grateful to embark on this exciting new journey with the #Vedaa family for a very special role!

Can’t wait to work alongside this amazing cast and crew."

(Tamannah Bhatia collaborates with Nikhil Advani on his new film Vedaa | Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Talking about her association with the filmmaker, Tamannaah in a statement said, ""I've always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in."

Filmmaker Nikhil Advani too shared his excitement over having Tamannaah Bhatia in his film. He said, "When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team and I are thrilled to have her with us."

All you need to know about Vedaa

Starring Sharvari Wagh in the title role, the movie will feature high-octane sequences and gripping action. Bollywood stars John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee are also part of the project. Vedaa is penned by Aseem Arora. The film is backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

Bhatia was most recently seen in Netflix's anthology movie Lust Stories 2 in which she co-starred with Vijay Verma in Sujoy Ghosh's segment. She will next feature in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar.

(With inputs from PTI)