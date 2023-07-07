Tamannaah Bhatia On Breaking Her No-kissing Policy After 17 Years: It's Regressive To...

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been making headline over their romance. After the two confirmed their relationship, fans have been talking about their on-screen chemistry in the latest anthology titled Lust Stories 2. Now, a video wherein they talked about sex, lust and love, all in line with the themes of their anthology film Sex with an Ex, has been going viral.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia began to hit it off on the sets of Lust Stories 2.

The anthology film marked the first collaboration between the couple.

Tamannaah has kick started promotions for Jailer, starring Rajinikanth.

Vijay Varma-Tamannaah discuss 'scandalous' subjects

Netflix India shared a clip on their Instagram handle wherein Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia engaged in a conversation about lust and sex. The Jailer actress was the first one to pop a question and she asked her boyfriend, "Do you think it is possible to love someone without lust?" Responding to her question, the Darlings actor said that when someone begins to date, it is both love and lust.

He further added, "Both of these things can feel a little intense and they can cross, intertwine into each other. You do not know what is happening to you." Next, Vijay asked Tamannaah about her experience while working with him. Replying to his question, the actress said that she is a huge Vijay Varma fan and has seen all of his work. The moment she heard that she will be sharing the screen with him, she got excited.

She further added, "I was really sick during the shooting and you did everything to make me feel super comfortable. It ended up becoming one of the most fun experiences for me as an actor." The duo further continued to ask each other questions on the same topic.

Vijay-Tamannah get candid about on-screen intimacy in film

Tamannaah Bhatia asked Vijay about his thoughts on intimacy on screen. She asked whether on-screen intimacy depends more on a co-star or a director. Vijay said, "Intimacy on the screen depends on a script." He further added that after the script, directors and actors play a crucial role in making it happen.

She also talked about how she had a no-kiss policy in her contract and how she broke it in Lust Stories 2. "This is a really touchy subject. For 17 years, I had it in my contract that I won't kiss onscreen or have intimacy in my movies. Because I catered to a very family audience. The kind of cinema I have acted in had no intimate scenes like they have now. But, I feel it's regressive to not express lust. It is a basic human need," the Baahubali actress said.