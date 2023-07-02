Last Updated:

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Share Light-hearted Moments In Lust Stories 2 BTS Video

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sparked romance on the sets of Lust Stories 2. A BTS video shows them filming for their segment in the film.

Aalokitaa Basu
Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia first met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 (Image: itsvijayvarma/Instagram)


Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been much discussed on social media after their rumoured romantic involvement was confirmed by the actress. Following this, their anthology film Lust Stories 2 was also released. Some behind-the-scenes footage featuring the two actors and depicted how they hit it off on the sets while filming.

 3 things you need to know

  • Lust Stories 2 marks Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's first professional collaboration.
  • It was on the sets of this film that two sparked a romance.
  • Tamannaah broke her 17-year strong no-kiss policy for Lust Stories 2.

Vijay-Tamannaah share light moments on set

A reel shared online featured some fun behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2. The video featured a split screen featuring what went behind the camera, with the scenes being shot in front of a green screen, alongside how they turned out to be. The BTS video also revealed Vijay and Tamannaah's light on set moments. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)


Sujoy Ghosh appeared in some segments of the video and could be seen having a fun time on set. There are many clips of Tamannaah and Vijay breaking into smiles and laughter in the middle of shooting the scenes - including the climax which had a rather knee-jerk tone. A floating clip in the short reel also featured Vijay admiring Tamannaah as she took directions from the director. 

Sujoy Ghosh's Lust Stories 2 segment is a unique take on purgatory 

Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2 was easily the most abstract quarter of the anthology film. Ghosh presented his own perspective on purgatory albeit with a lusty twist, as has been the brief of the franchise in question. Lust Stories 2 is currently streaming on Netflix and also stars Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Kumud Mishra and Kajol among others, across the other segments.

