Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Share Light-hearted Moments In Lust Stories 2 BTS Video

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been much discussed on social media after their rumoured romantic involvement was confirmed by the actress. Following this, their anthology film Lust Stories 2 was also released. Some behind-the-scenes footage featuring the two actors and depicted how they hit it off on the sets while filming.

3 things you need to know

Lust Stories 2 marks Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's first professional collaboration.

It was on the sets of this film that two sparked a romance.

Tamannaah broke her 17-year strong no-kiss policy for Lust Stories 2.

Vijay-Tamannaah share light moments on set

A reel shared online featured some fun behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2. The video featured a split screen featuring what went behind the camera, with the scenes being shot in front of a green screen, alongside how they turned out to be. The BTS video also revealed Vijay and Tamannaah's light on set moments.



Sujoy Ghosh appeared in some segments of the video and could be seen having a fun time on set. There are many clips of Tamannaah and Vijay breaking into smiles and laughter in the middle of shooting the scenes - including the climax which had a rather knee-jerk tone. A floating clip in the short reel also featured Vijay admiring Tamannaah as she took directions from the director.

Sujoy Ghosh's Lust Stories 2 segment is a unique take on purgatory

Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2 was easily the most abstract quarter of the anthology film. Ghosh presented his own perspective on purgatory albeit with a lusty twist, as has been the brief of the franchise in question. Lust Stories 2 is currently streaming on Netflix and also stars Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Kumud Mishra and Kajol among others, across the other segments.