Tamannaah Bhatia To NOT Join Vijay Varma For Cannes 2023? Actress Shares Update

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport shortly after rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma left for his Cannes 2023 appearance. This led to speculations about the actress joining Vijay on the red carpet. Tamannaah however, has seemingly quashed all speculations by revealing on her Instagram stories that she is in fact in Switzerland, shooting for a song from Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar.

Tamannaah reveals she is not at Cannes

Earlier in the day, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her plane touching down at a scenic location. This was understood by many to be the French Riviera though the gloomy moody weather should have been a giveaway that the actress would not be gracing the sunny French city this year. A few hours later, Tamannaah once again shared a short video - this time of her surroundings which comprised of gloomy weather, lush greenery and a distant castle. The location tagged on the story revealed that the actress was actually far away from Cannes, in Aigle, Switzerland.

Tamannaah in Switzerland



Soon after, Tamannaah added to her Instagram stories - this time a picture of herself in a warm hug with director Meher Ramesh, The caption, alongside the photo, revealed the context behind her Switzerland stay. Tamannaah revealed that she was in Switzerland to shoot for a song from her upcoming film Bhola Shankar. The caption read, "Ending day 1 of the song #bholashankar @meherramesh." Tamannaah also hid her look for the song with a giant heart emoji placed strategically though her bright yellow outfit still managed to peak through.

Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, promises to be a fun watch with action, romance, drama and entertainment in appropriate proportions. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead, with Tamannaah playing his romantic interest. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the role of Chiranjeevi's sister.