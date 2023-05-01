Labour Day 2023: Chiranjeevi Turns Taxi Driver In Bhola Shankar Poster

Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar makers released a new poster for the film on the occasion of Labour Day. The new poster also serves the purpose of giving some insight in to Chiranjeevi's character in the film. Bhola Shankar, also starring Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah, is slated for an August 11 release, later this year.

Chiranjeevi's first look from Bhola Shankar

Director Meher Ramesh took to his Twitter handle to share new posters of his upcoming film Bhola Shaankar. The posters feature Chiranjeevi standing against a yellow taxi, dressed in the character of a taxi driver. A closer look at the poster also revealed a lineup of the same yellow taxis on the street behind Chiranjeevi. They are all lined up under a sign which read Bengal Taxi Company.

The poster also featured the Kalighat Kali Mandir in the backdrop, indicating towards a probable Bengal-connect the film may have. The other posters featured the actor stepping out of the taxi as well as sitting atop the bonnet sipping on tea. Chiranjeevi fans got excited seeing the new update on Bhola Shankar on the occasion of Labour Day.

More on Bhola Shankar

Meher Ramesh dons the producer's hat for Bhola Shankar with Ramabrahmam Sunkara stepping in as co-producer. While Tamannaah will play Chiranjeevi's romantic interest in the film, Keerthy Suresh will reportedly be playing the role of his sister. The film is slated for a worldwide release on August 11, slightly ahead of Chiranjeevi's birthday on 22 August. The news came from the team as part of Ugadi celebrations earlier this year.

Chiranjeevi's 2022 releases and Bhola Shankar

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya in which he played the titular character. He was also seen in political action-thriller Godfather last year. He is currently filming for Bhola Shankar. The team shared that Bhola Shankar will be a fun watch with action, romance, drama and entertainment in appropriate proportions. The film also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej.