Tamannaah-Vijay's Maldives Airport Clip Viral After Couple Arrives In Mumbai Separately

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently returned to Mumbai from their Maldives trip. Though the duo exited the airport separately, fans have been convinced that the couple had been visiting Maldives together. The speculations now stand confirmed, owing to a newly surfaced video of the two.

3 things you need to know

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma met on the sets of anthology film Lust Stories 2 where they sparked a romance.

The two only recently confirmed their relationship during promotional interviews for the OTT release.

While Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, Vijay Varma was last seen in web series Dahaad.

Video surfaces of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma at Maldives airport

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's Maldives getaway is all but confirmed, considering their new romance. However, a confirmation of the same has come in the form of a video featuring the duo together at the airport. The video in question, was taken by a fan, also present at the airport.

(Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma spotted at the Maldives airport | Image: X)

It shows Tamannaah and Vijay exiting a line. The brief spotting saw Tamannaah ask Vijay a question as he turned around to discuss it with her. The two then nonchalantly walked off together. The authenticity of the video is confirmed by the fact that the actor couple are donning the same outfits which they exited the Mumbai airport in.

Vijay Varma schools paparazzi as he exits the Mumbai airport

While exiting the Mumbai airport, Vijay Varma had an uncomfortable interaction with the paparazzi. A photographer asked Vijay "Maldives mein samundar ke maze leke aaye ho", in a tone which the actor did not take kindly to. Varma was quick to retort, firmly telling off the individual that he was not allowed to speak to him in this manner. He said, "Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte."