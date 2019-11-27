Tamasha: Best Dialogues From Ranbir & Deepika Film As It Completes 4 Years

Tamasha is considered as one of the most underrated and best movie based on adult life and love. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as the lead pair, Ved and Tara respectively. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie did not match the expectation at the box office but had gained special place in many hearts. Ranbir's monologues are sure to remember. As the movie completes four years, here are a few of the best dialogues.

Tamasha best dialogues

Tara – Jhand faker, soovar ki aulaad, marjha saale kamine…thank you! Ved - Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai…itni zor se aata hai ki pant mein hi ho jaata hai Ved- DON, Barah Mulkon Ki Police Mujhe Dhoondh Rahi Hai Aur Aap... Tara - Main Mona, Mona Darling. Ved - Toh main aap ko Mona Kahu ya darling?

Ved - Aao Vada Kare Ki Hum Apne Baare Main Jo Bhi Kahenge Jooth Kahenge

Tara - Aur Jooth Ke Siva Kuch Nahi Kahenge, And What Happens In Corsica Stays In Corsica Ved - Dukh ho raha hai? Tere jism ki bhook tere vaade ko kamzor bana rahi hai? Ved - Ek baar ek hero tha usne bahot mehnat se padhai engineering ki aur phir usne naukri ki, aur phir voh yunhi naukri karte kart ek din marr gaya. Kya hua? Pasand nahi aayi ending. Koi baat nahi badal dengey humari apni kahani hai. Wahi kahani fir ek baar majnu ne liye kapde phaad, dekh tamasha beech bazaar Ek din mujhe pata chala tha ki santa claus nahi hota, bohot bura laga tha. Par kya karein hota nahi hai, Yeh love, soulmates aisa kuch nahi hota. Husn hajir hain, Mohabbat ki saja pane ko, koi pathhar se, Na mare mere dhin dhinchak dhinchak dhin dhin dhin! Tu wohi hai jo subha ko office jaata hai aur shaam ko ghar aata hai….boss ki daant khata hai aur kisi ko nahi batata hai Bahut maza aa raha hai?? Haan…aa toh raha hai. Aur aage jo lagne wali hai? bahut karari? uska kya? Saale…ye din aa gaye? Ek ladki kya chhod gayi dimaag hi kharab ho gaya?

Baba - Darta hai? Darr lagta hai, apni kahani mujhse puchta hai, kayar tu kis se darta hai. Bata, bol apni kahani, kya hai tere dil ke andar? Autorickshaw driver - Andar se kuch aur hai hum, aur bahar se majboor Tara - Yeh tum nahi ho Ved ye sab nakli hain.. Ved - Main vo Don thodi naa hun Tara, vo toh acting thi. Vo main role play kar raha tha aur ye me real me hoon. Tara - Phir toh main kisi aur ke saath hoon Ved, main kuch aur dhoond rahi hoon. Ved - Tujhe to pyaar hogaya hai pagli.

Ved - Tujhe to pyaar hogaya hai pagli. Tara – Haan. Haan Ved. Ved - Par kissi aur se. Ved - Tum mujhse dur raho, I feel main kuch kar dunga main.. Tara - Wahi toh problem hai tumse durr he toh nhi reh sakti

