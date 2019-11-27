Tamasha: Must Listen Ballad Songs From The Film To Be Added To Your Playlist

The makers of film Tamasha are celebrating their fourth anniversary, and the journey has been a good one. Reviewers had written about the 2015 Imtiaz Ali directorial, which had the leading characters (essayed by Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor) convey their passion and love for each other brilliantly in this niche melodrama. The film’s anniversary can be marked by the mention of the soulful and fun songs. We take a look back at the journey of Tamasha through its songs.

Agar Tum Sath Ho

Undoubtedly the most favourite ballad song from the film, Agar Tum Sath Ho , is sung by Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh. It is the best song from the film. The lyrics to the song means longing and love about the partner. The Tamasha song was a definite hit amongst many.

Matargasthi

The fun and quirky song Matargasthi is about having fun while on the journey of life. In the film and in the song's video, the lead actors, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are seen dancing to its beats. Mohit Chauhan has sung the song. The video song is shot in the scenic lanes of Corsica.

Safarnama

The travel song Safarnama is voiced by Lucky Ali. Similar to his previous songs, this one will not fail to amaze you. The lyrics talk about discovering the world through travel. The theme of the song is deeply conveyed through the lyrics, that were penned by Irshad Kamil.

Tu Koi Aur Hai

The soulful Tu Koi Aur Hai song from the film is finding yourself in the lost world, by getting to know yourself. Sung by A.R.Rahman, this song will give you goosebumps. This song is a must-listen for all music-lovers. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

