Tamasha: Best Scenes From The Film That Left The Fans In Awe

Tamasha is a 2015 film that has been written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. It stars actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Piyush Mishra in pivotal roles. Here is a look at the scenes from the film Tamasha that were loved by the audiences and critics.

Best scenes from the film Tamasha

1. The introduction scene

This is the scene where Ved and Tara introduce themselves as Don and Mona Darling. The scene involves Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Ved, talking about how it is better to hide their true identities. The scene is loved for its execution. The scene was loved for its background score and cinematography. Have a look at the scene here.

2. The proposal rejection

This is the scene where Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Ved, proposes to Deepika Padukone's character, Tara, for marriage but she rejects him. The scene is where Ved’s character starts realising that he is pretending to be someone he is not. The scene is considered emotional and well written by most critics. Here is a look at the scene.

3. Agar Tum Sath Ho scene

This is one of the most famous scenes of the film Tamasha. The scene features Ranbir Kapoor breaking down as he is unable to figure things out. The scene features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in an emotional state. The music added to the scene, Agar Tum Sath Ho, composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik, is one of the most fan-favourite songs of the film.

4. Ved’s perspective

The scene comes up in the film in the middle of the song Lagawat. In the scene, Ranbir Kapoor’s character can be seen expressing his thoughts about life and money. His character starts talking randomly at a street food shop and grabs the attention of the people around him. The scene is loved for its well-written dialogues.

5. Ved’s monologue

This is a scene from the film that had left most viewers crying. The scene features Ranbir Kapoor’s character expressing his thoughts to his parents. In the scene, Ved unleashes the storyteller in him. The dialogues are considered hard hitting. The actor was appreciated for his acting in this scene.

