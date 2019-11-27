Tamasha Completes Four Years | Twitterati Shows Their Love For The Film

Tamasha is considered as one of the most underrated and best movies based on adult life and love. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as the lead pair, Ved and Tara respectively. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie did not match the expectation at the box office but had gained a special place in many hearts. As the movie completes four years, fans took to Twitter to express their love for the film with #4yearsofTamasha. Read to know a few of them.

Also Read | Tamasha: Best Scenes From The Film That Left The Fans In Awe

#4yearsofTamasha

A movie that many didn't get, many didn't like and became the holy book for many. From the first frame, it was poetry in motion. Thank you Imtiaz Ali, Ranbir Kapoor and @deepikapadukone. #4YearsOfTamasha — Vivek (@ivivek_nambiar) November 27, 2019

One of the most underrrated bollywood movie ever. Every bit of it is perfect AF,be it direction,action,music,lyrics characters,story and the message of the movie. I don't know why it failed to impress mass audience.#4YearsOfTamasha #VedTara #ImtiazAli pic.twitter.com/qS6bWzcaSU — Ankit Tandon (@tandon1331) November 27, 2019

Such a brilliantly made movie. Watched this many times just for climax scene where ranbir starts running back & safarnama starts. That's 1 definition of freedom from ur regular routine, ur unthoughtful life. This is class of bollywood. #4YearsOfTamasha pic.twitter.com/ZnUrYmDPdj — Shriraj 🇮🇳 (@shri23) November 27, 2019

Tamasha is one film which is forever going to be etched in the hearts of cinema lovers. Here are my favorite dialgoues from the movie that are GOLD. #4yearsofTamasha follow thread. — KhoyaKhoyaChand (@poonameh) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Tamasha: Must Listen Ballad Songs From The Film To Be Added To Your Playlist

if there's a movie I've truly connected to then it has to be tamasha, ved's journey is so relatable and tara's journey too ! how their stories are beautifully intertwined!this will always be my fav movie ❤ #4YearsOfTamasha — san. (@san_piku_) November 27, 2019

No matter how busy I get or whatever happens, I’ll always take out time to talk about it. This movie left me thinking for a long long time because I saw myself in Ved. I don’t know what to say, it is my most precious possession. #Tamasha #4YearsOfTamasha pic.twitter.com/0rbwmxO6uv — Garima. (@xcrazenx) November 27, 2019

First time started watching Tamasha on a plane got 40 mins in & lost interest so turned it off, few months later rewatched it again from the beginning & loved it. Now every time I watch it I fall more in love with it. An experience that stays with you forever 💞 #4YearsOfTamasha pic.twitter.com/uwHq8Ytdp9 — Day 157 (@ayaansangar) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor: The Actor's Injury Causes The Brahmastra Shoot To Stall?

I think if this movie would release now, It would touch more hearts. Yet this is still a masterpiece and a roller coaster ride. Best Drama, Storytelling, Screenplay, Music, Chemistry, Dialogues & Cinematography. #4YearsOfTamasha https://t.co/5kdnIzoJ2L — Vattsal Bhatt (@vatsbhatt333) November 27, 2019

#4YearsOfTamasha

It's not just another movie, it stays with you. The message, emotions, music, acting.. everything is just too beautiful! Saying it again, Tamasha is a masterpiece by Imtiaz Ali.

Either you love this movie or you simply didn't understand it. pic.twitter.com/GUjTVfiHex — Shrusti J (@Shrusteee) November 26, 2019

Also Read | Deepika Padukone: Best Looks Of The Actor From The Film Tamasha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.