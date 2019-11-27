The Debate
The Debate
Tamasha Completes Four Years | Twitterati Shows Their Love For The Film

Bollywood News

Tamasha stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie completes four years today. Check out Twitterati's reactions on the film

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
tamasha

Tamasha is considered as one of the most underrated and best movies based on adult life and love. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as the lead pair, Ved and Tara respectively. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie did not match the expectation at the box office but had gained a special place in many hearts. As the movie completes four years, fans took to Twitter to express their love for the film with #4yearsofTamasha. Read to know a few of them.

Also Read | Tamasha: Best Scenes From The Film That Left The Fans In Awe

#4yearsofTamasha

Also Read | Tamasha: Must Listen Ballad Songs From The Film To Be Added To Your Playlist

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor: The Actor's Injury Causes The Brahmastra Shoot To Stall?

Also Read | Deepika Padukone: Best Looks Of The Actor From The Film Tamasha

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

Published:
COMMENT
