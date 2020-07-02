Esha Gupta fumes at cruelty at dogs in TN; others angry on alleged transportation for meat

Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan had recently raised their voice against the Yulin dog meat festival in China. However, cruelty against dogs in India is also being talked about. Recently, celebrities like Esha Gupta, Madhur Bhandarkar, Pritish Nandy and Tanujj Garg were among those who lashed out at the treatment meted to the dogs over separate incidents.

Esha Gupta was furious over an alleged incident in Tamil Nadu, that was captured on video. The post claimed that 350 dogs were being ‘caught and dumped’ in garbage disposal trucks on instructions from a ‘Mr Raja’ from Uthangarai Taluk, Krishnagiri district.

The Jannat 2 star tagged Tamil Nadu police and the Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswamy and asked, “What in the devils name is happening??” (sic)

Here’s the post

In another instance, a post went viral on Twitter about dogs allegedly been transported from West Bengal to Nagaland on June 26, to be sold as meat. Director Madhur Bhandarkar termed it ‘shocking’ and demanded that the ‘barbaric act must stop’ while tagging CM Neiphiu Rio, Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi and People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Producer Tanujj Garg also echoed similar views, stating that he was ‘beyond appalled’, while also tagging the respective authorities.

Writer-producer Pritish Nandy urged his followers to send an email csngl@nic.in to urge the Nagaland government to ‘stop dog markets, dog restaurants and smuggling of dogs’. He termed the act as ‘inhuman’, not just illegal and wrote that the issue was to come before the cabinet on Thursday.

This is urgent. You can help make history by sending an email tonight to csngl@nic.in saying Nagaland must stop dog markets, dog restaurants and smuggling of dogs into the state. Eating dog meat is inhuman, not just illegal. The issue comes before the cabinet tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4Bv42EXuYN — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) July 1, 2020

The consumption of dog meat and other wild animals from China’s wet markets have become a talking point in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, that allegedly took place from the wet markets in Wuhan. Though the China government had banned the hunting and sale of wild animals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10-day Yulin Festival went ahead as planned from June 21-30. Numerous celebrities, activists and organisations had questioned the practice, asking if lessons were not learnt from the pandemic.

