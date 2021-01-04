Tamil Nadu Increases Seating Capacity In Cinemas, Multiplexes To 100% Ahead Of Pongal

The Tamil Nadu government has released a GO (Government Order) permitting 100% seating capacity at the cinemas and theatres, considering the decline of COVID-19 cases in the state. The government also announced that in order to create awareness among viewers about the pandemic, visuals depicting precautionary measures will be screened during showtime. The State Revenue and Disaster Management Department released an official press statement on Monday wherein it made the announcement.

The official press release states, 'Based on the directives of Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes were permitted to open from November 10, 2020 with 50% of their seating capacity by following the Standard Operating Procedure in the Government Order fifth read above. Based on the decrease in the COVID-19 cases day by day, the Theatre Owners Association have represented to Government to increase the seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/muItipIexes. Now, therefore the Government hereby permit to increase the seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/ Multiplexes from existing 50% a to 100%.'

"Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid-19 shall also be screened during the showtime," the release added.

Actor Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

This major development comes after actor Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, requesting that his movie 'Master' scheduled to release for Pongal get 100% seating capacity at theatres. Actor Silambarasan (Simbu) had put forth a similar request to the CM before the launch of his film 'Eeswaran' which is also due for release on the festive occasion of Pongal.

