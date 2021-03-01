Tamilrockers Leaks 'Ninnila Ninnila' Full Movie To Download

Ani Sasi directorial Ninnila Ninnila is a romantic drama film that stars Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma and Nassar in pivotal roles. The film released on February 26th, 2021. However, the movie was leaked on Tamilrockers a few days after its release.

Tamilrockers leaks Ninnila Ninnila full movie download link

Tamilrockers is one of the most infamous torrent websites in India. It is no doubt that piracy is one of the biggest issues that filmmakers around the globe are tackling right now. Pirate websites like Tamilrockers have hugely affected the box office collection of many movies, as they provide download links for exclusive and copyrighted content online.

However, recently Ninnila Ninnila became the target for Tamilrockers as the torrent website leaked the Ninnila Ninnila download link in 1080p Full HD. Ninnila Ninnila is one of the first few movies that has released in 2021 seeing the pandemic lockdown last year.

However, given that Tamilrockers has already leaked the Ninnila Ninnila download link, there will be less viewership of the film. This is not the first time Tamilrockers has leaked copyrighted and exclusive content illegally. This notorious online portal is responsible for streaming the latest Tamil movies and other South language movies such as Malayalam and Telugu.

Which movies and series have been leaked by Tamilrockers?

Movies like Angrezi Medium, Gypsy, Baaghi 3 and Mahesh Babu have been illegally leaked by Tamilrockers. The torrent site also released Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji. Although the URL itself is blocked by the government, Tamilrockers can be easily accessed by proxy servers.

Plot

Ninnila Ninnila is a film about Dev, a chef who suffers from muscle spasms. He joins a 5-star restaurant in London. There he meets Tara and Maya after which his life takes an unexpected turn. Watch the trailer of the film below.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

