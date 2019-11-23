Tamilrockers Leaks Pagalpanti On The Internet

Yet another movie has become the target of piracy. Anees Bazmee-helmed movie Pagalpanti, which released on November 22, 2019, was leaked on the very same day. The movie was leaked by the online portal named Tamilrockers. This website is known to share copyrighted material that includes TV shows, movies, music, and videos. The material can be found by using the magnet links and torrent files that the website allows visitors to surf through. Also, the website is used for peer-to-peer sharing of data. Here is all you should know about it.

Read| Pagalpanti: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor Share Halloween Special Posters

How the piracy affected Pagalpanti

Pagalpanti is a movie directed and written by Anees Bazmee. John will be seen in a lead role opposite the beautiful Rustom actor Ilena D’Cruz. The movie cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla, and Pulkit Samrat. After the movie was released, the production house had a lot of expectations from the film, but likely due to the leak the film had a poor opening day one.

Read| Pulkit Samrat Wears Pride Jacket, Shares The Message Of 'Love Is Love'

Pagalpanti managed to earn only 15% on the first day. It is lower than Marjaavan, which released last week. According to a report by Box Office India, it is estimated that the total collections for Day 1 of Pagalpanti reached up to just ₹ 2 Crores. The morning range of Pagalpanti was lower than John Abraham's movie Romeo Akbar Walter.

Read| Pagalpanti: Pulkit Samrat Pulls Off A Prank On Kriti Kharbanda; Shares Video

In recent times, other big films like Housefull 4, Bala, Marjaavaan, and War also were prey to the internet pirates. Hollywood movie Frozen 2 also was leaked by the same platform. The Hindi version of Frozen 2 is voiced by Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. Republic does not aim to promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or participate in or encourage piracy in any form.

Read| Pagalpanti: First Day Box Office Collection Of The John Abraham-starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.